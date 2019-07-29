LEAGUE CITY
The trial of a League City man accused of killing his former wife is delayed because of the death of former Kemah Police Chief Chris Reed, who was set to testify on behalf of the defendant.
Judge Patricia Grady earlier this month signed off on a continuance in the case of Shaun Philip Hardy, 34, who is charged with murder and tampering with his ex-wife’s body. Hardy’s case had been set for trial on July 15 before the continuance.
Prosecutors Monday said it was always in the interest of defense attorneys to postpone trial, while also acknowledging how unusual it is for a sitting police chief to testify on behalf of someone accused of murder.
“I’ve never heard of it before,” First Assistant Criminal District Attorney Kevin Petroff said. “It’s very unusual, it’s the first time that I’ve known it to happen.”
Hardy is charged with murder in the death of Anne-Christine Johnson. League City police arrested Hardy on Dec. 30, 2016 after finding Johnson’s body wrapped in plastic sheets in his garage.
Reed, meanwhile, died after falling off a boat north of the Texas City Dike on June 7. But before his death, Reed had testified on behalf of Hardy during a bond reduction hearing and apparently had a close relationship to the Hardy family.
“He’s known the family and Shaun for a long time,” said Dan Krieger, a League City-based defense attorney representing Hardy. “He would have been more of a character-type witness.”
But in court filings asking for the continuance, defense attorneys refer to Reed as the chief investigator for the defense.
“Chief Reed was the primary defense investigator in the case and his testimony is critical to proper presentation of the matter for trial,” defense attorneys wrote. “The defendant requests that the trial of this case be continued until a new investigator can be obtained and have the time to essentially recreate Chief Reed’s investigation.”
Reed had been the chief of police in Kemah since October 2016, when he was brought on in an interim basis until accepting the full-time position in January 2018.
Before arriving in Kemah, Reed served as League City’s assistant police chief before accepting a promotion to city administrator. He subsequently served as Nassau Bay’s city manager until 2016, when he launched a consulting firm.
Though a sitting police chief representing someone accused of murder is unusual, Reed had served as an accident reconstruction expert for several cases Krieger worked on previously, Petroff said.
“There’s nothing technically prohibiting it,” Petroff said. “Sometimes, you’ll see officers testifying as use-of-force experts. So, in that sense, I’ve seen it happen before. But it’s very rare.”
The continuance is just the latest twist in eventful legal proceedings since Hardy’s arrest.
Months after police arrested Hardy, high-profile defense attorneys Dick DeGuerin and Todd Ward filed a motion to suppress two statements Harvey gave to police.
DeGuerin and Ward have since withdrawn as Hardy’s attorneys and Krieger has taken over the defense, court records show.
But a district court judge eventually ruled one of those recorded statements was inadmissible at trial, and an appeal of that decision has since been dropped, court records show.
Police questioned Hardy after his arrest and recorded two statements from him, one in his backyard and another at the League City Police Department, according to a motion to suppress filed in the Galveston County 212th District Court.
In it, the lawyers claimed that Hardy asked several times whether he could call his lawyer, but police did not allow him to use his cellphone, which investigators had seized, according to the motion to suppress.
Stephanie Johnson, Anne-Christine Johnson’s mother, said Monday she was frustrated with all that has happened, but also understood it’s part of the process.
“I understand that legally this has to play out in a procedural manner,” she said. “I’m confident and have no doubt he’s going to go to jail. I’m prepared to be patient and have great faith in the DA’s ability.”
