GALVESTON
Island beach parks could again get a fresh look in 2019 as the Galveston Park Board of Trustees aims to invest more time into concrete planning for several popular tourist areas, including cost and revenue estimates.
The board’s 2019 business plan includes finalizing designs for several long-running projects, including the East End Lagoon Nature Park and Preserve, Stewart Beach and Seawolf Park, which have thus far been conceptual.
The last time beach parks received a comprehensive look at future development came in 2014, when the park board focused on designs for Stewart and East beaches, Executive Director Kelly de Schaun said.
“These master plans were a conceptual in helping us determine the target market, demographics, and personality of each park, and based on a competitive set analysis,” de Schaun said.
Master plans exist for all park board-managed beach parks, except the Dellanera RV Park, de Schaun said.
The plans on the books for next year aim for more concrete products, according to the park board’s business plan. Slated for second quarter completion is a finalized business plan for East End lagoon, including an implementation timeline and potential sources of revenue, according to the document.
The board also plans to obtain federal approval to demolish a pavilion at Seawolf Park during that time, according to the document.
But planning for Stewart Beach improvements make up the bulk of the board’s project list for 2019, including plans for drainage engineering and construction and for development of a proposed operations and tourist facility on the beach.
Drainage should be the key focus at Stewart Beach, Mayor Jim Yarbrough said.
Yarbrough remains doubtful that a pavilion would attract more tourists, he said. He wants to see some immediate, economic solutions for the park, he said.
“Stewart Beach in particular, that needs to be the jewel of the Gulf Coast,” Yarbrough said.
That’s the park board’s goal as well, de Schaun said.
“We think that Stewart Beach will provide a great platform for our local partners and nonprofits to engage with visitors,” de Schaun said.
Drawing visitors and increasing hotel occupancy tax collections is another 2019 goal of the board, which hopes to increase collections by at least $20,000 over last year’s $2.02 million, to collect $2.04 million in 2019, according to the business plan.
Hotel occupancy tax revenue have more than doubled since 2010, when Galveston tourists brought $950,000, according to records.
At a Dec. 13 joint meeting between the park board and the Galveston City Council, council members expressed interest in seeing some updates to all beach master plans.
While the two bodies operate independently, some confusion and disagreement emerged this fall over a draft interlocal agreement meant to clarify the relationship between the two governmental entities have prompted efforts to improve communication.
That discussion will continue into the new year, District 3 Councilman Craig Brown said. Brown also sits on the park board.
“What I see coming on is first of all finalizing the interlocal document that is discussion right now,” Brown said.
The document initially sparked disagreement between the city and park board in October. Park board members called a draft version circulated among the staffs an attempt to take over the board, while the city said it was intended to clarify existing ordinances.
The park board and city are now in discussions to clarify the drafts’ language, officials from both parties said.
Brown expects talks to continue next year, a discussion that will continue in conjunction with conversations around beach master plans, he said.
