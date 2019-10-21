A driver speeds through high water at 24th and Market streets in Galveston on Monday, Oct. 21, 2019. City workers put up barricades on some flooded streets in downtown Galveston. Business owners also tried to block flooded streets and slow down drivers, whose wake pushed into some businesses.
Vukan Simic, front, and Dino Pelic wade along the sidewalk at 23rd and Mechanic streets in Galveston on Monday, Oct. 21, 2019, as they head to a conference at The Tremont House. Heavy morning rains caused flooding in the island’s downtown.
Mario Hernandez, left, and Robert Jones, both with the city of Galveston's drainage department, try to clear a storm drain at 37th Street and Broadway on Monday, Oct. 21, 2019. Heavy morning rains flooded streets across the island.
Houses and power lines are reflected into the standing water on 69th Street near Heards Lane in Galveston on Monday, Oct. 21, 2019. Most of the rain stopped by noon, and water began to drain off streets.
A worker in a bucket truck clears limbs from a fallen tree from power lines on Park Avenue in Dickinson on Monday, Oct 21, 2019. The tree toppled when the ground became saturated by a line of strong storms preceding a cold blew through the area early Monday morning.
A Dickinson firefighter works at the scene of a fallen tree on Park Avenue in Dickinson on Monday, Oct 21, 2019. The tree toppled when the ground became saturated by a line of strong storms preceding a cold blew through the area early Monday morning.
STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News
