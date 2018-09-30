GALVESTON
While a city program under which the costs of building and improving sidewalks is shared between the government and private property owners has repaired more than 53,000 square feet of sidewalk, some residents say those with disabilities still are having trouble getting around.
The program shares the cost between the city and property owners to repair sidewalks and make curbs compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act.
More than 360 property owners have applied to the program since it began two years ago, according to city records.
“As of right now, we’ve got about 71 people on the waitlist,” Brandon Cook, assistant city manager of Development and Municipal Services, said. “People are waiting between six months and 12 months from the time of application to actually going out and getting the cement in the ground.”
This wait can be a challenge to residents and those using inadequate sidewalks, resident Jair Osorio said. He lives in the area of the Galveston Broadway Cemetery and has seen people with broken legs and in wheelchairs using the road instead of broken sidewalks, he said.
This creates dangerous situations, he said.
“There are some accidents,” Osorio said. “Sometimes, cars are passing by real fast.”
Under the city’s charter, property owners are generally responsible for building and maintaining sidewalks. The city developed the cost-sharing program in part in reaction to a city-council sponsored neighborhood improvement effort. In that effort, district council members got shares of a pot of money for projects in their districts, and many opted to build sidewalks for constituents.
The new program prioritizes areas near schools, with high pedestrian traffic and along transit routes, Cook said. Most of the applications come from the area behind Seawall Boulevard, where sidewalks are older.
The system prioritizes the areas that most need it, Cook said.
Before, the property owner bore the entire cost, which is common among municipalities, Cook said.
Now, the city provides labor and equipment and residents pay for materials.
Earlier this year, the city completed a project to reconstruct sidewalks on Market Street to meet Americans with Disabilities Act standards using federal funding.
The downtown area poses a problem for installing ADA-compliant ramps because of various curb heights, Trey Click, executive director of the Historic Downtown Partnership said. Some downtown sidewalks are 3 feet or so higher than the street.
“Downtown’s difficult because of the nature of its streets and curbs as opposed to commercial areas or even residential areas,” Click said.
From a residential standpoint, Click is in full support of the city-private partnership. He paid about $700 to have the sidewalks in front of his house reconstructed.
“I couldn’t be happier,” Click said.
Juan Pineda, owner of Pineda Appliances and More, rents his 39th Street business space and doesn’t think the property owner would be interested in paying for repairs.
A recent disabled customer experienced difficulty getting to his business, he said.
“We did have a little ramp,” Pineda said. “It’s bad. It’s beat up. It’s old.”
He wants the burden for sidewalk repair to be shifted from the property owner to the city.
“If you increase taxes, but you’re going to have nice sidewalks, nice streets, really clean, that’d be way better,” Pineda said.
Property owners can still repair sidewalks on their own, Cook said. The partnership program is an option, but residents are welcome to bear the entire cost, rather than remaining on the city’s waitlist, he said.
