LEAGUE CITY
A Galveston County jury late Friday sentenced a woman to six years of probation for her role in the death of a 67-year-old man in a car wreck in 2018, prosecutors announced.
Wilnequa Wychelle Nunez, 36, of League City, was found guilty earlier in the day of one count of intoxicated manslaughter with a vehicle at the conclusion of a trial that began Monday, Chief Assistant District Attorney Rebecca Russell said.
Nunez was the driver of a car that collided with James Peters, 67, on state Highway 96 and Tuscan Lakes Boulevard in March 2018, police said.
Nunez told police at the time she had had one drink of vodka before the accident, but the results of her blood test came back negative for alcohol, Assistant District Attorney Colton Turner said.
Her blood did, however, test positive for both methamphetamine and marijuana, Turner said.
