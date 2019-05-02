Lured by gusty winds Thursday, kiteboarders headed out onto the water off of the Texas City Dike. Practitioners of the sport, which combines elements of windsurfing, paragliding, skateboarding and sailing, depend on Mother Nature for propulsion. Thursday’s gusts of up to almost 20 mph provided more than enough power to zip across Galveston Bay.
