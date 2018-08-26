FRIENDSWOOD
The summer months haven’t been kind to the Friendswood public works staff members, who’ve seen the number of water main breaks triple compared with last year, officials said.
Extreme heat and lack of rainfall have contributed to the water main breaks by causing the soil to expand and contract, city officials said.
“It makes the ground brittle and it will shift,” said Patrick Donart, public works director and an engineer with the city. “On the flip side, you may get a deluge of rain and it’s almost the opposite.”
City officials Friday weren’t exactly sure how much it would cost to repair the breaks, city spokesman Jeffrey Newpher said.
Friendswood officials have responded to 20 water main breaks in August while responding to just seven in August 2017, Newpher said.
This summer has been slightly warmer and drier than recent ones, according to data from the National Weather Service.
More than 47 inches fell between June and August at the service’s rain gauge in southeast Houston in 2017, which is the closest measure to Friendswood, compared with 13.54 inches over the same period this year, said Nikki Hathaway, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in League City.
While much of the 2017 total can be attributed to Hurricane Harvey, the 2016 numbers also are slightly higher than 2018, Hathaway said.
More than 22 inches of rain fell in 2016 during the summer, Hathaway said.
The numbers are in keeping with a trend of slightly rising temperatures each summer, Hathaway said.
The average summer temperature in 2016 was about 84.9 degrees, which rose to 85 degrees in 2017 and 85.2 degrees this summer, Hathaway said.
June and July water line breaks were similar, with officials responding to 12 and nine in 2018, respectively, and four and zero in 2017, Newpher said.
The city had a total of 16 water main breaks in 2016, Newpher said.
