Three Santa Fe independent public school trustees could face challengers this fall as people angered and concerned about the district’s actions since a May 18 shooting seek to change the board.
But, as of Wednesday, halfway through the period for people to file for spots on the ballot, it was unclear how large that challenge might be.
School board President J.R. “Rusty” Norman, Vice President John Rothermel and Secretary Sheryl Skufca all are up for re-election this year.
Norman confirmed Wednesday he intends to run for re-election.
“I’m committed to the kids,” Norman said. “I’m committed to the district, and I’m committed to the community. I think I still have some things to offer to the district.”
He had planned to run for re-election even before the May 18 shooting, he said.
As of Wednesday, Norman had no challengers.
Five people have declared their candidacies so far, apart from Norman, according to a list from the Santa Fe Independent School District.
Rothermel will run for re-election to board Position 4 and is challenged by Donna Hayes.
Tina Longcoy and Jody Davis have declared for Position 5, Skufca’s seat. Skufca has not yet filed to run.
Davis is a former school board candidate and a member of the district’s safety and security committee, formed after the shooting to make recommendations to the school board about safety improvements.
In a statement sent to The Daily News, he said his candidacy was inspired, in part, by the shooting.
“We cannot simply close our eyes and guess,” he said. “We must research, study and understand what our absolute best is, and present that as the solution. Our community is at work, they are doing their research and we must ensure that we do ours.”
This summer, the school board has faced sometimes withering criticism during public comment at regular meetings from parents and community members frustrated over the school board’s response to the shooting.
During the public comments, there have been several warnings by parents to the board that inaction would be met with election challenges come November.
Rosie Yanas Stone, the mother of shooting victim Chris Stone and public critic of the board, has said she’s considering running for office, although hadn’t as of Wednesday officially announced her candidacy.
While there has been a surge of civil engagement in Santa Fe since the shooting, contested races in the district weren’t unheard of before the tragedy. Three of the four positions on the ballot in 2016 were contested.
Neither Norman, Skufca nor Rothermel faced challengers when they were last up for election in 2014.
Candidates have until Aug. 24 to declare themselves for a place on the Nov. 6 ballot.
BETO MANIA?
Another week, another sign of support for U.S. Rep. Beto O’Rourke, who is running against U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz for the Senate.
A Quinnipiac University Poll released last week showed Cruz leading O’Rourke 43 percent to 40 percent.
“U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz has a slight, by no means overwhelming, lead,” said Peter Brown, the assistant director of the Quinnipiac poll. That poll came out shortly after a Texas Lyceum poll that had O’Rourke even closer.
The polling continued a trend of good headlines for O’Rourke, who has outraised Cruz so far in the campaign. Still, as the Texas Tribune’s Abby Livingston pointed out Tuesday, Texas Democrats have ridden apparent waves of support during past campaign seasons, only to fail at the ballot box.
Livingston, quoting Texas political observers in Washington, D.C., speculated that O’Rourke losing by 5 or 6 points would be a “moral victory.” A high, but failing, turnout for O’Rourke could potentially swing some down-ballot state legislative and congressional races, however.
“It’s pretty dismal, the chances of a Democrat, but I think Beto has done a good job in maybe changing the politics of rural Texas,” he said. “He will run a good campaign and get a lot of votes. I think Beto is going to make people split their tickets.”
O’Rourke is supposed to hold a town hall meeting in Texas on Aug. 22.
NOTEBOOK
Greg Abbott on Tuesday tweeted a meme calling anti-fascists future facists by using a quote from Winston Churchill. The only problem? Churchill never actually said the words Abbott shared. ... Abbott later deleted the post, but stood by the sentiment. “What I tweeted was a sentiment that I had,” Abbott said, according to The Dallas Morning News. “It was irrelevant to me who may or may not have said that in the past. I didn’t want to be accused of plagiarism for saying it. If no one else said it, attribute the quote to me because it’s what I believe in.” ... Voters have 61 days to register in the midterm elections. The deadline to register is Oct. 9. Early voting begins in 74 days. Election day is in 89 days.
