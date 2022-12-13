A former primary opponent is charged with threatening to kill U.S. Rep. Randy Weber, who the opponent claims colluded with Gov. Greg Abbott to steal a 2016 race, according to records filed last week in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Texas.
Douglas Keith Casey, who ran against Weber in the 2016 GOP primary for U.S. House of Representatives District 14, threatened to kill Weber earlier this year, according to an affidavit sworn by Adam Park, a Texas Department of Public Safety special agent assigned to the FBI’s Joint Terrorism Task Force in Beaumont.
Park filed the affidavit Dec. 6 seeking an arrest warrant for Casey.
In March, the U.S. Capitol Police and Threat Assessment Section received an email from a staff member in Weber’s office saying the office had received a call from a constituent at a radio station in Beaumont claiming Casey was making death threats against Weber, according to the affidavit.
On March 29, the constituent had received a call from a telephone number that the caller ID identified as belonging to Casey, Park said in the affidavit.
Casey told the constituent he was in Beaumont waiting for the constituent and another radio host to report on a “plot” between Abbott and Weber, who both were involved in “organized crime,” and had stolen the 2016 primary election from Casey, the affidavit states.
Casey had lost a 2016 election against Weber, who won with 84 percent of the vote.
“I’m gonna kill that son of a bitch,” the caller told the radio host, according to the affidavit.
Jefferson County Mental Health Deputy Steve Hinton said Casey had gone to the Jefferson County Courthouse, where he proclaimed himself to be a prophet and a “servant of the most-high God,” according to the affidavit.
“Casey agreed to speak with a Qualified Mental Health Professional and stated he recently ran against Congressman Randy Weber and won, but through election fraud he was ‘exiled’ from office,” Park wrote in the affidavit.
Hinton determined Casey was delusional and presented specific homicidal ideations, according to the affidavit.
Casey claimed he heard voices and that the government was wiretapping him, the affidavit said.
“Detective Hinton documented that Casey had access to weapons and was pictured holding a firearm in his campaign brochure for U.S. Congress,” Park wrote in the affidavit.
Hinton assessed Casey as needing immediate physician-directed intervention and stabilization because he presented himself as a danger to others, the affidavit said.
“Casey was considered a threat to public safety due to his mobility, access to weapons, and his perceived ability to carry out his plans,” Park wrote in the affidavit.
Casey was transported to a local hospital for inpatient care, according to the affidavit.
On Dec. 5, Park was contacted by a Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office detective Brian Sain about a man who had been sitting inside a car parked in front of a business on Nov. 10, the affidavit said.
The man, identified as Casey, was moving erratically in and out of his car complaining that an election had been stolen from him, the affidavit said.
Casey had a gun with him and said he was “going to take him down,” referring to the man who stole the election, the affidavit said.
“I know by my investigation that Casey was referring to Congressman Weber,” Park said.
Casey had given his campaign flyer to a bystander, who gave it to Sain, who identified a man pictured in the flyer as Casey, according to the affidavit.
“I then viewed Casey’s Twitter page, which contains an image of Casey holding what appears to be a rifle or shotgun in his right hand,” Park said. “Casey is also depicted wearing a holster, accompanied by a revolver-type pistol, on his right hip.”
Park, from what information he had gathered, said there was enough probable cause to believe Casey violated federal law by threatening to assault and murder a U.S. official, according to the affidavit.
“We are aware of the situation and appreciate law enforcement’s involvement,” a spokesperson from Weber’s office said Tuesday. “As this is an ongoing legal matter, we have no further comment at this time.”
