Douglas Keith Casey

A former primary opponent is charged with threatening to kill U.S. Rep. Randy Weber, who the opponent claims colluded with Gov. Greg Abbott to steal a 2016 race, according to records filed last week in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Texas.

Douglas Keith Casey, who ran against Weber in the 2016 GOP primary for U.S. House of Representatives District 14, threatened to kill Weber earlier this year, according to an affidavit sworn by Adam Park, a Texas Department of Public Safety special agent assigned to the FBI’s Joint Terrorism Task Force in Beaumont.

