HITCHCOCK
Leon Evans, the first African American mayor to serve in Galveston County, died Aug. 1 at his daughter’s residence in Houston. He was 90.
Evans was a Hitchcock city commissioner in the 1990s before being unanimously appointed to serve the remainder of Mayor Harry Robinson’s term in August 1998. Robinson had resigned earlier that month.
Evans went on to be elected mayor for a full term.
Evans’ friend and fellow commissioner, Henry Coger, was surprised by news of Evans’ death, he said.
“He was running a car wash in Hitchcock and was still active,” Coger said.
“I’m going to miss him.”
Evans was a longshoreman who worked as a cook on a ship before becoming a businessman in Hitchcock and, eventually, a city commissioner, Coger said.
“He was an excellent chef,” Coger said.
Evans had been a partner in a barbecue restaurant in La Marque, his niece, Lisa York, said.
When his friend and colleague was appointed mayor, Coger and Evans celebrated together, Coger said.
“That was a big one, a really big thing at that time,” Coger said.
Astute and a good listener, Evans cared deeply about the city of Hitchcock, Coger said.
He was preceded in death by his wife and his son.
Details still were pending Friday, but the funeral service would be held Aug. 17 at Greater St. Matthews Baptist Church in Hitchcock, according to Fields-Johnson Family Mortuary.
(1) comment
A classic American success story. Imagine the changes that this Gentlemen saw and may have affected in his long career. RIP Sir!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.