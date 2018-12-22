GALVESTON
Most Galveston County students without secure shelter aren’t living the way people typically picture as homeless, district officials said.
About 2,200, 3.3 percent, of the 66,126 public school students in Galveston County school districts are considered homeless, but some districts have a much higher rate than others, according to school district data.
Last year saw a significant spike in students considered homeless because of Hurricane Harvey, which flooded many mainland homes and left many families living in hotels, district officials said.
The 2017-2018 school year had about 6,600 homeless students in the county, but in 2016-2017, 2,060 students met the criteria, according to Texas Education Agency data. The students are considered homeless under the McKinney-Vento Homeless Education Assistance Act if they don’t have regular and adequate nighttime residences and are sharing the housing of other people because of housing, economic hardship or a similar reason. They might be living in motels, hotels or trailers. The federal law provides funding assistance for homelessness programs across the nation and governs education of homeless students.
In Hitchcock Independent School District, 19 percent, or 284, of the 1,500 students are considered homeless.
In Galveston Independent School District, only about 8 percent, 560, of the 7,002 students are considered homeless.
While district officials agree most students who were displaced by Hurricane Harvey are back in stable situations, the effects are still felt, said Connie Herbert, executive director of Communities in Schools of Galveston County.
The nonprofit works with about 1,300 at-risk students in the county and, of those, 108 are still at-risk because of direct Harvey effects, Herbert said.
DOUBLED-UP LIVING
But for most county students, the situations that label them under the federal act isn’t what people typically picture as homelessness, said Mary Patrick, Galveston’s executive director of special programs.
“Some of them are staying with friends, and they may have a room that they’re renting from someone for $50,” Patrick said.
Most are considered homeless because they’re doubled-up, or living with another family or friend, she said.
This is the situation for most students classified under the act, Hitchcock Homeless Liaison Assistant Kristie Sheppard said.
“That’s where you might have two families living under the same roof,” Sheppard said. “People say ‘oh they’re homeless; they’re living under a bridge’ and that’s not the case.”
A student might know where they’re sleeping tonight, but that might not be the case a month from now, Sheppard said.
In Hitchcock, this trend is especially prevalent, which has contributed to the district’s high homeless percentage, she said. There’s just not enough affordable housing and, sometimes, this means families have to split up to get a roof over everyone’s head, Sheppard said.
Statewide, about 80 percent of homeless students are considered doubled-up, according to 2016 Texas Homeless Education Office data.
STUDYING WHILE HOMELESS
This state of housing insecurity can make it difficult for students to perform at school, Lois Jones, Santa Fe Homeless and Foster Care liaison, said.
“It’s a learning challenge, and it’s a challenge to come to school,” Jones said. “When your basic needs aren’t being met, it’s hard to study; it’s hard to follow directions.”
Districts provide extra tutoring services and connect families with local nonprofits, but this type of situation can also cause food insecurity, Jones said.
Students could be in a situation without electricity or running water, said Christie Norman, vice president of Backpack Buddy Program. The Santa Fe-based nonprofit provides non-cook food items to at-risk students on Fridays for weekend meals, Norman said.
The nonprofit services 123 student per week, she said.
“When I tell people how many kids we service, they say ‘here in Santa Fe,’” Norman said. “People just don’t have a clue.”
MYRIAD OF FACTORS
Housing insecurity in the district could be caused by a myriad of factors, Herbert said.
“A lot of the kids don’t have their whole family,” Herbert said. “Some of the parents might have been deported. We have some that are living with other families because they lost their homes.”
Financial issues are probably the biggest factor contributing to student homelessness, district officials said.
“A lot of times, the family has to split the students up,” said Rita Baldwin, Texas City social worker and homeless and foster care liaison.
In Texas City, about 4.3 percent, 395, of the 9,000 students are considered homeless, according to district stats.
Other times, family disagreements may lead to student homelessness, she said.
“Some students are kicked out of their homes by their parents,” Baldwin said. “They had a disagreement with their parents and the student chose to leave.”
All of these students are eligible for services, which county districts aim to provide, she said.
