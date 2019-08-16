LA MARQUE
Property owners could see a 6-cent increase in their tax rate if the city council approves a recommendation from the city manager.
Public hearings on the proposed tax increase are scheduled for Aug. 19 and 26.
La Marque’s current rate is 49 cents per $100 and the proposed increase is to 55 cents.
Increased tax revenue is essential to passing the city’s proposed new fiscal year budget and to attack a critical backlog of delayed public projects and city needs, City Manager Charles “Tink” Jackson said.
“The city charter requires me to give the council a proposed budget that meets the needs of the city,” Jackson said. “For my first two-and-a-half months here, we’ve been putting that budget together and looking at stuff that has been deferred. Things that should have been replaced have been band-aided. When you do that, they just get worse.”
Specifically, Jackson named an $18 million expansion of La Marque’s wastewater treatment plant that has been pending since 2017 and needs to get started; $500,000 to rehabilitate the Gulf Greyhound elevated water storage tank, ordered by the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality in 2016; the purchase of two fire trucks to replace two old and sometimes non-functioning ones at the city’s two fire stations; purchase of water rights; some new equipment needed to work on drainage and tree trimming; and up to 15 additional city employees.
In addition, Jackson and the council are proposing new utility rates for La Marque water and wastewater, citing an old system that didn’t distinguish between residential and commercial usage; and a parks user fee tacked on to residents’ utility bills.
The whole package will cost the average taxpayer about $10 per month, Jackson said: $5 property tax for a house valued at $100,000; a $3 increase on an average utility bill; and a $2 park fee.
The park fee could raise enough money for the city to issue about $2 million in bond money every couple of years to fix La Marque’s plentiful and spacious but underused, under-equipped and outdated parks, Jackson said.
Looking ahead to a time when the city is able to collect and sustain these new revenues, Jackson’s plan includes establishing a secondary reserve fund of $1 million to cover costs like immediate debris removal in the instance of a major storm. By ordinance, the city is required to keep 90 days’ worth of operating funds in reserve, and Jackson would like to establish a second reserve fund for emergency purposes.
La Marque hasn’t passed a property tax increase in 14 years and in that time has decreased taxes twice, Jackson said.
“If you started a business 14 years ago and in that time you hadn’t changed your price structure, do you think you’d still be in business?” he said.
Jackson took the reins as city manager in May, promising action and transparency, qualities Mayor Bobby Hocking is happy to see.
“I’d like to thank Mr. Jackson for bringing all this to our attention,” Hocking said. “As far as the upcoming public hearings go, his motto is and we try to be as transparent as is humanly possible. I’m happy that the people will have a chance to come and listen and learn.”
Although city officials have been aware of the city’s need for infrastructure improvements, they have needed help trying to figure out how to pay for them, Hocking said.
“That’s where he stepped in,” Hocking said.
Following the first and second public hearings on the proposed tax increase, the city will host a budget workshop hearing the first week in September to answer the public’s questions about the proposed budget.
