Cook-off teams from across the state arrived in Galveston this weekend to showcase their skill in preparing a variety of meats at the 2021 Yaga's Wild Game and BBQ Cook-Off. Teams vied for titles in numerous categories such as chicken, seafood, brisket and the ever-popular wild game category.
The long-running event, which was first held in 1997, raises money for the Yaga's Children's Fund, an organization that has allocated over $1.3 million to children's charities across Galveston County over the past 25 years.
