GALVESTON
Residents could see more beautification projects in 2019 as the city aims to entice private investment, city officials said.
The city already has been making efforts to increase aesthetic value to areas such as downtown, but beautification projects could be used as a tool to drive economic development, City Manager Brian Maxwell said.
This is a more favorable option to the city than handing out tax breaks or financial incentives to companies looking to expand in or move to Galveston, Maxwell said.
“To me, that’s money better spent because the public can use it,” Maxwell said. “I would rather that money go straight to improvements.”
The plan is to focus on major corridors such as 61st Street or 45th Street or the area around the cemetery on Broadway, Mayor Jim Yarbrough said.
“If we do it correctly, the values of the buildings will go up,” Yarbrough said. “It’ll be opportunities for local people to open up new businesses or current businesses to expand.”
Projects making areas more attractive will attract investment, Yarbrough said.
This plan could definitely help the 61st Street corridor, said Jessica Devona, general manager of Cajun Greek seafood restaurant, 2226 61st St.
“All the buildings on 61st are just run down,” Devona said. “More landscaping would be nice, more lighting.”
She thinks a nice streetscape would encourage other businesses to fill in the area, Devona said.
Recent improvements to downtown, such as sidewalk and pedestrian improvements on Market Street west of 25th Street, could definitely bring in higher-dollar tourists and businesses, Jospeh Rozier, general manager of Mitchell Historic Properties, said.
“I think that you’ll see people buying those buildings fairly quickly over the next couple months,” Rozier said.
The plan to beautify Galveston is an important component of a plan to create an environment for economic development, District 4 Councilman Jason Hardcastle said.
“Investment always encourages more investment,” Hardcastle said. “When the city is stepping up and making these investments, it can be encouraging for business owners to make their own.”
Other components could include partnerships with the private sector, he said.
Businesses have many components to consider when thinking about moving to or expanding in Galveston, but green space and aesthetics is a big factor, District 6 Councilwoman Jackie Cole said.
“The more green space we have, the more private dollars are spent,” Cole said.
This economic development focus on the surrounding area is coupled with infrastructure improvements, Maxwell said.
“I would think the city’s role through economic development would be to put in a road and water line,” Maxwell said. “A big expense to anybody, especially a developer coming in, is the surrounding infrastructure.”
The design is underway already for a downtown beautification project, among others the city has plans for in 2019. Design recommendations likely will include lighting, trees and pedestrian improvements, officials said.
