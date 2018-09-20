“I don’t want to hurt the press,” Ivanka Trump shouted as the robot she was driving careened closer and closer to a group of reporters at Johnson Space Center.
Trump, a senior advisor to her father, President Donald Trump, spent Thursday talking to the crew aboard the International Space Station, visiting with politicians, touring the center and visiting with robotics students from Clear Creek Independent School District.
After Trump had introduced herself to each of the students, a high-schooler handed her the remote control for the team’s robot and said it was her turn to steer it.
“Wait, you’re not even going to show me how first?” she joked.
Trump made the visit to Johnson Space Center to learn about space capabilities, the future of space exploration and to encourage students to pursue education in science, technology, engineering and math, and to tour the various projects NASA engineers are working on, a spokeswoman said.
Trump at a November 2017 summit in Tokyo told attendees that more women and minorities needed to get involved in science, technology, engineering and math fields, according to a Forbes report.
Her comments came after President Donald Trump signed a memorandum requiring the U.S. Education Department to invest a minimum of $200 million in funding each year to expand those programs in schools.
“You all have the coolest job,” she told a crew aboard the International Space Station to begin Thursday. “It’s such a pleasure and an honor to meet you.”
Thursday’s visit is the third time this year that a high-profile member of the Trump administration has made their way to the area.
Vice President Mike Pence in June announced from the Johnson Space Center that Trump was reinstating the National Space Council and Pence would be its chairman.
He visited the center again in August.
Ivanka Trump’s visit Thursday provided less in the way of major announcements.
Trump began the day talking with the astronauts and cosmonauts. Her childhood dream had been to become an astronaut, she told the crew members.
“But never say never, right administrator?” she said.
A who’s who of Texas and national politics joined the senior Whitehouse advisor throughout her tour. Those included U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz and U.S. Rep. Brian Babin.
A message board near the top of the screen in the International Space Station Flight Control Room welcomed Trump to the center along with a picture of her.
After Trump finished her conversation with the crew aboard the space station, astronaut Nicole Mann gave the group a tour of the area’s other sights and sounds, including models of the Orion spacecraft and the CST-100 Starliner, among others.
Ivanka Trump high-fived a space suit and joked with Cruz they should all try one on.
She also met with members of Clear Creek Independent School District’s Robonauts team, an award-winning robotics team composed of high school students across the district and guided by NASA engineers, officials said.
“I love it, I love it,” Trump said after seeing the group’s robot.
A student then turned over the controls to Trump, who steered the machine toward the press before successfully stopping it and later using its arms to pick up a block and put it on top of a tower.
Trump then ended the visit by speaking with students for several minutes, alongside Cruz and others.
