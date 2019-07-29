GALVESTON
The county will publish a formal bid to hire a consultant to help it write new rules for beaches under its jurisdiction.
County commissioners Monday unanimously approved a plan to seek proposals from consultants that could help draft rules for a wide range of issues regarding public beaches.
The Texas Legislature this year passed two bills that give counties rule-making authority to regulate such things as camping, vehicle access, litter and dune protection.
The consultant will be tasked with advising the county about how tightly it can regulate use of the public beaches and make recommendations on potential changes, officials said.
The recommendations are expected to come later this year.
