LEAGUE CITY
League City’s Chester L. Davis Sportsplex sits on about 56 acres of prime real estate along Interstate 45, but it soon could move to accommodate a massive commercial development, headlined by a $60 million convention center.
While such a development has been long rumored for Galveston County’s biggest city, Monday’s joint meeting between the city’s parks and Section 4B Industrial Development boards was the first time officials have publicly discussed the proposed project.
As envisioned, the area would be home to a convention center, about two hotels, restaurants, a museum and other businesses, Mayor Pat Hallisey said.
City officials asked board members Monday how they would feel about moving the sportsplex, which is on Interstate 45 and state Highway 96 in League City, to another site the city owns near the Bay Colony subdivision as part of a public-private partnership swap, said David Hoover, the city’s director of planning and development.
Although city officials didn’t say what a developer wants to do with the sportsplex land, it would be for a proposed convention center area, Hallisey said in a separate interview.
“The best way to describe it is as a nightlife-type area, with restaurants, businesses and a convention center,” Hallisey said.
“Getting a convention center would be key for business. No one in the area has one like this. It’s a win-win-win situation.”
City officials Monday restricted the conversation to moving the sports facilities to the west side of the city, Hoover said.
A bigger picture for the area would take several months to develop, Hoover said.
The city owns about 106 acres in the Bay Colony tract, Councilman Larry Millican said.
If a developer agrees, city staff would consider a deal in which the developer builds a new athletic complex on that land — which would increase the city’s athletic facilities — in exchange for the land the Chester L. Davis Sportsplex occupies, Millican said.
The developer would pay for developing the new athletic area, which could cost as much as $25 million, Hoover said.
“It’s pretty amazing,” said Yvonne Tibai, a parks board member. “It’s kind of a win-win and we’d get more land out of that. We need to see what happens when it’s all down on paper.”
Developers would have to finish a new facility on the west side of town before abandoning the existing facility, Tibai said.
League City officials have been working on acquiring a convention center and related businesses for more than a year, Millican said.
Hallisey in March, for instance, teased the idea of League City as an entertainment center without sharing details and praised legislators for passing bills that would help the city build a convention center.
The Texas Legislature approved House Bill 2445, which will allow League City to pledge the state’s portion of the hotel occupancy tax to help fund certain tourism-related improvements, such as a convention center, entertainment-related convention center facilities or hotel infrastructure. The bill went to the governor May 30, 2017, and was approved without his signature June 15, 2017.
“There are still a lot of details to work out,” Hallisey said.
City officials haven’t signed or reached an agreement with a developer on any project, Hoover said.
“It could be a couple of years before things actually start to be built or opened,” Hoover said.
The city could use hotel occupancy taxes via the legislative changes to build the convention center and leave the other businesses in the hands of developers, Hallisey said.
