The Gulf of Mexico is known for its busy — and lucrative — energy production. It’s one of the most developed bodies of water in the world with an estimated 3,000 working oil and gas platforms within its boundaries, experts said.
But it’s also home to one of the healthiest reef systems in the world, a federally protected 56-acre region about 100 miles off the coast of Galveston known as the Flower Garden Banks National Marine Sanctuary.
The two systems converged late last month when the only oil and gas platform within the sanctuary’s boundaries was decommissioned and turned into an artificial reef as part of a compromise between the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, the state and the energy company.
The platform had been there since 1981, before the sanctuary’s designation in 1992, marine sanctuary Superintendent G.P. Schmahl said. In nearly four decades, the platform became a teeming marine habitat for whale sharks, amberjacks and jackfish, he said.
But making the rig a reef instead of removing it also has a downside, he said. Invasive species, such as the lion fish and orange cup coral, grow on the reef, he said.
While the sanctuary staff likely would have preferred removing it completely and getting the area back to its natural state, the advisory committee and other entities favored turning it into an artificial reef, Schmahl said.
The groups came to a compromise. The rig would be partially removed, but the bottom 410 feet of the rig would stay as an artificial reef, he said.
“I don’t know if the Gulf is the most highly developed body of water in the world, but it’s close to it,” Schmahl said. “It necessitates being able to work with industry. The reef is still in good health despite the fact that it’s in close proximity to a lot of oil and gas development. The two can coexist.”
Crews on July 25 started the week-long process of removing the top part of the rig, said Dale Shively, program leader for the artificial reef program at the Texas Parks & Wildlife Department. Crews removed the exterior of the rig to about 65 feet below the water surface, he said. The bottom 410 feet of the rig stayed, he said.
The reef was long in the making. W&T Offshore Inc., a Houston-based energy company, ceased pumping from the area in the sanctuary about a decade ago and began decommissioning the platform, officials said.
One of two things can happen to an inoperable rig. Either a company can remove it, scrap the materials and clean the ocean bottom, or the company can donate it to an artificial reef program and pay the associated costs, Shively said.
Many companies choose that option because it’s less expensive than removing the platform, he said. Each state has its own artificial reef program and becomes a custodian of rigs once they’re decommissioned. Texas has nearly 200 reefs in its rigs to reef program, Shively said.
It typically takes about six months from the time a company decides to turn a rig into a reef to getting it removed, he said. The Army Corps of Engineers and U.S. Coast Guard both have to review the plans and the state and company must reach an agreement on the costs, Shively said.
But because the area is federally protected it took longer, he said.
“A lot of that was because we had to have public hearings and address those comments and reach an agreement with the Flower Garden Banks,” Shively said. “There were a lot of moving parts.”
Shively estimated the removal would have cost between $4 million and $6 million had it all been taken out, he said. W&T Offshore paid for the removal of the top portion, he said.
The company also agreed to pay the parks and wildlife department 50 percent of the savings it accrued from not having to remove the bottom part, he said. That figure totaled about $1.4 million, Shively said.
Texas Parks & Wildlife scientists will use the money for scientific monitoring of the reef and to create other reefs closer inland, which are used by anglers, he said.
