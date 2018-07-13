LEAGUE CITY
A city board this week approved projects that would transform two large tracts of ranch land in southwestern League City into residential and commercial centers, provided developers amend their plans to meet requirements for parks, officials said.
The city’s parks board on Thursday reviewed plans and made recommendations for two planned unit developments totaling about 2,585 acres, officials said.
Both developments are part of three large tracts of old ranch land that make up about 13 percent of the land area in League City.The tracts are north of FM 517 and generally to the west of Calder Drive.
“The developments were established 12 years ago, but now the developers are coming in and planning,” said Yvonne Tibai, a member of the parks board. “We want to check and make sure that park space is there.”
Officials reviewed plans for Westland Ranch, a proposed residential development that would add 1,000 new homes to League City, and Duncan, which encompasses about 1,705 acres and is in three school districts.
A planned unit development begins as a concept to group together different land uses, creating a neighborhood that can have housing, recreational facilities and commercial centers inside one subdivision. The master plan becomes a city document that details how that concept will materialize.
After the review, board members unanimously approved the group’s plans with several changes, officials said.
The board decided the Westland Ranch development must better disperse park land in the lower southeast part of the tract and work to identify land for a regional park, said Chien Wei, the city’s director of parks.
Developers of the Duncan project must move part of a trail to accommodate the Grand Parkway, or state Highway 9, and identify land to build a regional park, Wei said.
The Texas Department of Transportation will build the Grand Parkway bordering the southwestern tracts. It would take at least five years to build and open the new highway, officials said.
The developments still must go through several permitting steps before final approval, officials said.
“Conceptually, the parks board looks and makes sure they agree with the staff and developer as far as the usefulness and appropriateness of parks,” Councilman Larry Millican said. “Then they pass that on to planning and zoning.”
The planning and zoning commission also must sign off on the development’s plans before they can go before council, officials said.
Westland Ranch is just the beginning of the coming southwest boom, city officials have said. It’s the first of what could be many new housing developments in that part of town.
