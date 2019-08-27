GALVESTON
Island residents can park free at Seawolf Park starting Oct. 1 after the Park Board of Trustees OK’d the policy Tuesday.
Residents had sought the perk for years, but it had not been financially viable until now, officials said.
The new policy comes as the park board and city officials are discussing which could best manage the popular park on Pelican Island.
Seawolf Park, 100 Seawolf Park Blvd., isn’t on the beach, like other properties the park board manages, and isn’t under the oversight of the Texas General Land Office. The land office requires equal access to beaches, so any parking fees that tourists have to pay must also be charged to residents.
The park board in the past had discussed the idea of waiving the $6 parking fee for residents, Executive Director Kelly de Schaun said.
So much investment was going back into the park that giving up the revenue wasn’t an option, however, de Schaun said.
The park is making more money now, de Schaun said.
Giving residents free parking should mean a drop of only about $1,100 in revenue each year, said Dan Gundrum, park superintendent.
“It’s a somewhat insignificant numbers and it didn’t impact the budget very much at all,” Gundrum said.
A study conducted between April and June of 2016 found only 4 percent, 263 people, of the 6,660 visitors to Seawolf Park were Galveston residents.
The park always has been a popular fishing spot and new equipment is attracting other visitors, de Schaun said.
“The playground out there is really phenomenal,” de Schaun said. “This is a park that makes money.”
Seawolf Park brings in more admissions money than any other park. In 2018, the park brought in $1.4 million, as opposed to the $1.1 million collected at the popular Stewart Beach, according to park board records.
The park board and Galveston City Council are talking about future plans for the management of Seawolf Park, as part of an interlocal document meant to outline all the relationships between the city and park board. They plan to meet Sept. 12.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.