Sarah Linscomb has surpassed a milestone that most dream of but never achieve — living more than 100 years.
Linscomb celebrated her 103rd birthday Saturday among family and friends. These yearly celebrations of a long life feature a large feast and a get-together from an equally large family.
“I really enjoyed my birthday,” Linscomb said. “My family means everything to me.”
Linscomb was born on Nov. 26, 1919 to Mason Spivey and May Woodruff in Boley, Oklahoma, a town halfway between Oklahoma City in Tulsa. Linscomb was born the year Prohibition took effect in the United States, and the year before women were granted the right to vote with the 19th Amendment. World War I had ended the year before and the Spanish Flu was wreaking havoc worldwide.
Linscomb also lived in an area that would be ravaged by the Dust Bowl, the name given to the drought-stricken Southern Plains region of the United States. The region suffered severe dust storms during a drought in the 1930s.
“I was in school around that time and don’t really remember too much about it,” Linscomb said. “I was inside a lot with my family. We lived on a farm and were not impacted too bad because we had a garden.”
During that time, in 1937, Linscomb met her husband, Kirby Linscomb, in their hometown of Okmulgee, Oklahoma and married. Linscomb left school and gave birth to her first child, Kirby Linscomb Jr., that same year. In 1939, she gave birth to her daughter Elva. The next year, the couple split and Linscomb and her children moved to Akron, Ohio.
“My mother and I were always very close and we worked hard to take care of us,” Linscomb’s daughter Elva Hall said. “My brother left a few years before me so it was just us for a while."
While living in Ohio, Linscomb worked in a tire factory, as a waitress and at a daycare. She would finally retire in 1978 and move back to Oklahoma. Linscomb spent her retirement caring for the elderly and cooking meals in a home. Her daughter Hall, who had settled in La Marque, would make regular trips to Oklahoma to check on her mother. But the long trips began to take a toll, she said.
Linscomb eventually moved in with Hall in La Marque in 2010.
“Most of our family lives nearby — in La Porte, Missouri City and Pearland,” Hall said. “We get together a lot and get to see them often.”
Linscomb still is very cognitively active despite her age, crediting it her love of dominoes, Scrabble and word searches.
“If you want to live a long life, don’t worry about things, have good friends and play cards,” Linscomb said.
In addition to her two children, Linscomb has 10 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren, and three great-great-grandchildren.
