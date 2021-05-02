Children and their families braved wet weather Saturday for the 25th annual Grand Kids Festival in Galveston. The free event, produced by The Grand 1894 Opera House, featured a variety of children’s activities and entertainment.
Held on Postoffice Street between 20th and 23rd streets, the annual event is geared toward sparking a child’s interest in the arts. Children were able to create their own works of art from painting and silkscreen prints to collages and sand art, watch an artist carve a wood sculpture and see live dance and music performances.
