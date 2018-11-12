Galveston at 12:01 a.m. Wednesday will enter Stage 5 water restrictions in preparation for planned work repairing a leak in a Gulf Coast Water Authority pipe supplying water to the island and other county communities.
After two weeks of preparation, authority crews assessed the leaking pipe Monday and pushed back the shutoff date from Tuesday to Wednesday morning, authority General Manager Ivan Langford said.
The leak, at the intersection of Interstate 45 and state Highway 146, isn’t a big one, he said.
“Things are going slower than expected, but that’s kind of normal when you’ve got a lot of moving parts,” Langford said.
The city of Galveston pushed back restrictions previously planned to take effect Monday to 12:01 a.m. Wednesday, city spokeswoman Marissa Barnett said.
To repair the 42-inch pipe, the authority must shut off flow to customers, now planned for Wednesday, she said.
The authority will supply customers through a smaller pipe, but won’t be able to send as much water as usual, authority spokeswoman Kathy Thomas said.
“Most communities do have backup groundwater wells that are in place for these types of events,” Thomas said.
Under Stage 5 restrictions, people can’t use potable water to irrigate lawns or wash cars, motorbikes, boats or trailers.
Those found in violation of water restrictions are subject to up to a $2,000 fine, according to city ordinance.
Other communities await news from the authority.
The city of La Marque still has no news about water restrictions, spokeswoman Colleen Merritt said.
“Everything hinges on the Gulf Coast Water Authority timeline,” Merritt said.
While some rain fell Monday, the county can’t count on rain for irrigation during the rest of the week, said Molly Merrifield, National Weather Service meteorologist.
“After today, we really just have some light rain falling,” Merrifield said. “We’re really not expecting much for the next few days.”
The leak, discovered Oct. 31, supplies water to Galveston, Hitchcock, Santa Fe, Tiki Island, Bayou Vista and parts of La Marque, Dickinson and League City.
The authority will have no timeline on the fix until further assessment Tuesday, Thomas said.
