GALVESTON
The island’s four West End pocket parks are underused but, with some improvements, could be the key to luring tourists away from beaches traditionally used by residents, according to a recently released report.
Although finding money for upgrades might be a challenge, improved pocket parks could draw tourists away from West End areas favored by residents and toward beaches better designed for visitor use, according to the committee that produced the new report.
With 7.2 million people visiting Galveston each year, beaches that were traditionally used only by residents are attracting tourists, which can cause some tension, said Jerry Mohn, chairman of the committee that produced the report.
The committee was tasked with creating a set of recommendations, which were released last month, to assess Galveston’s beach access points and beach health.
The recommendations called for Pocket Parks 3 and 4 to become model parks, suggesting a boat launch at park 4 and a new pavilion, restroom and showers at park 3.
Pocket Parks 3 and 4 are at 13315 FM 3005 and at 19 Mile Road and FM 3005, respectively.
“The pocket parks aren’t really being utilized the way they should be,” Mohn said. “We just think there’s a potential gold mine.”
Adding bathrooms or cleaning up parking areas at these pocket parks would encourage people to use them more often and could help redistribute crowds now concentrated around popular destinations such as Sunny Beach, where rowdy visitors can cause problems with nearby homeowners, Mohn said.
“They’re having huge issues with Sunny Beach and Hershey Beach,” Mohn said.
The city has spent about $150,000 since 2018 for maintenance and operations at Pocket Parks 1 and 2, which included replacing signage, repairing restrooms and showers and refurbishing a toll booth, among other repairs, city spokeswoman Marissa Barnett said. These parks are at 11102 FM 3005 and 1175 FM 3005, respectively.
But the city doesn’t have anything planned for Pocket Parks 3 and 4, Barnett said.
Pocket Park 4 is largely undeveloped land.
The city did tear down a pavilion at Pocket Park 3 last year, Barnett said.
“But the parking lot there is being used as a staging area for the FM 3005 work underway,” Barnett said, referring to a two-year project to reconstruct FM 3005.
Committee members would like to see more attention given to the parks and hope to meet with city staff to discuss potential upgrades, Mohn said.
The pocket parks are owned by Galveston County, but are managed by the city, county spokesman Zach Davidson said.
The city in January 2018 took over management of the parks, which were previously overseen by the Galveston Park Board of Trustees.
While the county would want to know about any major repairs to the parks, it’s up to the city to decide upon and make those changes, Davidson said.
All of the city’s four parks were damaged during Hurricane Ike in 2008, and some of the repairs made last year to Pocket Parks 1 and 2 were in response to storm damage, Barnett said.
The beach pocket parks generated $370,000 in 2018 and 2019, combined, from beach user fees at Pocket Parks 1 and 2, season pass sales and some concessions, Barnett said.
More than 68 percent, or $253,000, is from user fees at Pocket Park 1, Barnett said.
