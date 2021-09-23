Owners and enthusiasts of the distinctive three-wheeled Slingshot vehicles motored into Galveston County for Slingfest Galveston Island 2021.
The event, which began Thursday and runs through Sunday, is hosted by the Riders for Life Foundation, which is headquartered in downtown Texas City. It features group rides, parades, vendors, food and music.
