Festival-goers braved the muddy grass and potential rain to enjoy the annual La Marque Bayou Fest at Highland Bayou Park. Due to muddy conditions and a large crowd, some late-comers were told to park at Gulf Greyhound Park to be shuttled into the festival.
Hundreds of attendees came to watch country singer Clay Walker, while hundreds wanted to participate in the last leg of the Triple Crown barbecue competition. The annual event featured children’s activities including pumpkin carving and mutton busting as well as plenty of outside vendors and festival food.
— Kelsey Walling
