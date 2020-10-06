La Marque firefighter Capt. Jody Martinez backs one of the department’s new firetrucks into a vehicle bay as fellow firefighter T.K. Mills and his son Elijah Mills, 2, along with a group of Hitchcock High School students offer a helpful push during a “push-in” ceremony at the La Marque Central Fire Station on Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020.
Hitchcock High School football players and cheerleaders participate in a “push-in” ceremony for one of the La Marque Fire Department’s new firetrucks at the La Marque Central Fire Station on Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020.
La Marque firefighter Capt. Jody Martinez backs one of the department’s new firetrucks into a vehicle bay as fellow firefighter T.K. Mills and his son Elijah Mills, 2, along with a group of Hitchcock High School students offer a helpful push during a “push-in” ceremony at the La Marque Central Fire Station on Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020.
STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News
La Marque firefighter T.K. Mills reaches for a headset inside one of the department’s new firetrucks at the La Marque Central Fire Station on Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020.
STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News
Hitchcock High School football players and cheerleaders participate in a “push-in” ceremony for one of the La Marque Fire Department’s new firetrucks at the La Marque Central Fire Station on Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020.
STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News
La Marque Fire Department Chief Todd Weidman speaks Tuesday, Oct. 7, 2020, about the department’s two new firetrucks.
STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News
La Marque Fire Department Chief Todd Weidman speaks Tuesday, Oct. 7, 2020 at a “push-in” ceremony for one of the department’s new firetrucks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.