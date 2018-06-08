The Texas Department of Public Safety on Friday released a new mobile phone app that allows people to report suspicious activities to authorities anonymously.
The app, called iWatchTexas, was created after the May 18 shooting at Santa Fe High School that left 10 people dead and another 13 injured.
The app was among the things Gov. Greg Abbott called for in a 40-point plan revealed two weeks after the shooting and after a series of discussions with shooting victims and law enforcement experts.
Victims told Abbott they wanted ways to report suspicious behavior more easily to authorities, he said.
“Our law enforcement officers often rely on vigilant Texans to help keep communities safe, and this new tool will give everyone the ability to quickly and easily communicate with authorities and help prevent future tragedies,” Abbott said.
The app allows people to report suspicious behavior they witness by writing a short narrative and dropping a geolocation pin about where it happened on a digital map. Users can indicate a date and time, the number of people they saw and rate the activity as “slightly suspicious,” “moderately suspicious” or “highly suspicious.” They can also send a picture of what they witnessed.
Reportees can enter their own personal information, but are not required to do so.
The information is sent to the public safety department’s Intelligence and Counterterrorism Division, for “collection, management, analysis and dissemination,” according to Abbott’s plan.
Abbott’s plan described how he thought the system should work in connection with potential threats to schools.
“A student may report strange behavior and statements made by another student,” the plan says. “Later that day, a citizen reports the same student was attempting to purchase ammunition at a sporting goods store and became belligerent when refused.”
The iWatch system can link the incidents together, according to the plan.
The public safety department suggested the app be used to report threats against someone’s life or safety, someone asking questions about building security or unusual chemical smells or fumes.
While Abbott’s plan said tips submitted through the app should not be anonymous to prevent abuse of the system, the app seems to allow anonymous tips.
In response to a question about what data is recorded when an anonymous tip is submitted, the public safety department said it was “{span}reminding the public that{span} {/span}{/span}{span}false reporting to a law enforcement agency is a violation of state law.”{/span}
{span}The department did not say whether it could or would trace a false anonymous report back to its source through the app.{/span}
Abbott also called for new state laws to protect personal information submitted through the app from being disclosed.
Abbott’s plan calls for for school districts to do awareness campaigns about the program and to encourage its responsible use. He said law enforcement agencies need to be trained to take appropriate actions as the result of tips.
“Not all tips will merit a law enforcement response,” the plan says. Aside from contacting local police, it might be more appropriate for DPS to contact child protective services or mental health services, the plans said.
The app released Friday already existed within a separate Texas Department of Public Safety application. Abbott anticipated that more DPS staff would be needed to monitor the expected increase in tips coming in through the iWatch system.
