SANTA FE
The Santa Fe public school board on Monday approved recommendations from a security and safety committee to install metal detectors and to strictly enforce the district's existing dress code policy at its campuses.
Parents attending the standing-room-only meeting burst into applause after the trustees voted to accept the donated metal detectors.
The trustees took the action two months after a student shot and killed 10 people and injured 13 others at Santa Fe High School on May 18.
The board voted 4-2 to move ahead installing metal detectors with trustees Patrick Kelly and Eric Davenport opposing it.
“I know tensions are high,” Kelly said. “I did my homework. I still felt like it’s a bad idea, but I will support it.”
Davenport also said he would support the rest of the board’s action.
“I felt like I was going back and forth, back and forth on a lot of issues,” Davenport said. “There comes a time you just have to make a decision out of your heart.”
American Guard Services Inc. is donating labor to install the six donated metal detectors, said Lee Townsend, district chief financial officer.
Garrett Metal Detectors is donating its assessment service. The company will assess the high school, junior high school and two elementary school buildings this week to determine specifics on how and where to place the metal detectors and how many personnel will be needed to operate them, district officials said.
The estimated cost for the district to operate the detectors at the high school was about $265,000 for electrical work, facility modifications and parts. Installing the detectors at the junior high school would cost about $265,000, also.
It would cost the district about $615,000 for each of the two elementary schools to install metal detectors. The higher expense is because the building modifications would require permanent changes to the buildings, district officials said.
In addition, personnel to operate the detectors could cost from about $180,000 to about $420,000, not counting benefits, officials said.
“There is a lot more work to do,” board President Rusty Norman said. “The answers aren’t all there yet.”
The trustees also voted unanimously to keep the existing dress code but to enforce it with more strict attention.
Police have said the student shooter was wearing a trench coat, a violation of the district's dress code.
The vote on the dress code did not include anything about clear backpacks, something the trustees would consider later, they said.
“We have to do a back-to-school shopping,” a mother in the audience said.
The board needed to move on these actions, even if they aren’t complete in scope, the trustees said.
“We need to move, one way or another,” Davenport said.
