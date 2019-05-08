TEXAS CITY
A Tennessee man has been sentenced to 35 years in prison for the armed robbery of a grocery store in January 2018.
A Galveston County jury late Tuesday found Carnell Louis Dodson, 48, guilty of one count of aggravated robbery and, after further deliberation, sentenced him to the 35 years in prison, court records show.
Dodson walked into a grocery store in Texas City and tried to steal oxtails, before several employees confronted him, Assistant District Attorney Shawn Connally said.
Dodson refused to return the oxtails and forced his way out of the store by threatening employees with a knife, Connally said.
Investigators later identified Dodson through surveillance video and eyewitnesses, and Dodson later told detectives he took the oxtails but denied using a knife, Connally said.
Dodson will be eligible for parole after serving half of his sentence, Connally said.
(1) comment
He wanted him some oxtails bad!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.