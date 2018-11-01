GALVESTON
The island’s biggest fall festival got off to a blustery start Thursday morning after a strong storm passed over the city and wreaked havoc on some of the event’s many vendors.
The Wednesday night storm brought winds up to 50 mph and drove rain across the island.
When the weather cleared, vendors at the Lone Star Rally, a festival that lures tens of thousands of motorcycle enthusiasts to the island yearly, found their merchandise soaked and their tents scattered around The Strand.
“I honestly thought it was a tornado at first,” said Eli Villarreal, a vendor selling hats and other apparel downtown during the event. “It was crazy. It looked like a tsunami of canopies. I didn’t know things were going to be that bad.”
Villarreal was downtown as the storm passed through and had to take shelter in a bar to stay safe, he said. Though he had used water barrels to weigh down his vending tent, it still blew away, he said.
His merchandise sustained about $10,000 in damage, he said. He’ll still be able to sell his merchandise this weekend because he hadn’t unloaded everything from his van before the storm, he said.
Rain affected official rally merchandise as well, said Bob Pomerenke, who helps the organization set up each year.
“It’ll be an impact just for the loss, but I’m assuming most vendors will go on,” Pomerenke said. “Nobody likes it. It’s part of the game.”
It took until about noon for the vendors to reset themselves, officials said.
NO OTHER DELAYS
Thursday’s mishaps weren’t going to delay other aspects of the event, rally organizers said.
None of the rally’s concert venues were damaged, event spokeswoman Sharon Damante said.
Events and concerts at the rally are expected to go on as originally scheduled, Damante said. Thursday’s concert calendar included nine planned concerts between two stages on The Strand and on Seawall Boulevard.
The first night of the rally culminated in a show by former Mötley Crüe lead singer Vince Neil.
“You can’t keep a good party down,” Damante said.
The weekend forecast should bring relatively good weather for the rally, National Weather Service meteorologist Nikki Hathaway said.
“We’ve got dry air filtering into the area right now,” Hathaway said. “The severe weather threat is not there now.”
A chance of precipitation increases again Sunday, but should dry out at the start of next week, she said.
THE DAYS AHEAD
The Lone Star Rally is the single biggest event on Galveston Island each year, drawing as many as 250,000 motorcycles and half a million visitors.
The rally begins on Thursday and continues through Sunday afternoon, though the event reaches its peak on Friday and Saturday.
