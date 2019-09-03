If the practice of medicine itself just isn’t enough to wind your watch, the University of Texas Medical branch might have the program you need.
Physicians Dr. Brian Pinkston and Dr. Cheryl Lowry soon will launch the world’s second advanced degree program in the relatively new field of extreme medicine.
“We’re talking about practicing medicine from the bottom of the ocean to outer space,” Pinkston said.
Beginning in January, pending approval of the Texas Higher Education Commission, the master’s degree in extreme medicine will launch its first class at the medical branch for anyone with a bachelor’s degree working in a medical field.
The university already has approved the program. The only other extreme medicine program in the world, established in 2016, is at University of Exeter in the United Kingdom.
“There are fellowships for physicians in wilderness medicine and some aspects of extreme medicine, but nothing at the master’s degree level, except at Exeter and soon, here,” Pinkston said.
Pinkston and Lowry met during residencies in aerospace medicine with the U.S. Air Force. Decades later, they serve respectively as director of the Aerospace Medicine Center and director of the aerospace medicine residency at the medical branch. In their careers in the Air Force, both served as flight surgeons, traveled to every continent and deployed around the world practicing medical skills in extreme locations and under extreme stress.
“We want our students to be able to be deployed around the world,” Lowry said.
Pinkston and Lowry have been teaching “mini-mester” classes to students at the medical branch, exploring aspects of extreme medicine in brief, intense courses.
Last week, students went sailing and learned the basics of diving and marine medicine. That experience linked directly to the students’ experience as observers at NASA’s buoyancy lab, where astronauts are trained for activities outside of vehicles in space.
This week, the class met at Space City Rock Climbing in League City to practice climbing and to respond to a simulated climbing accident involving a practice patient with a broken femur and pelvis.
“They’ll have to build a rope sling to move us,” Pinkston said. “They’ll also have to learn how to create a mechanical advantage to lift someone over steep terrain and move them.” Students were also challenged to devise a splint to immobilize the injured areas from materials found in their backpacks, a basic medical skill in extreme environments.
Demand for extreme medicine training is growing at the same time adventure travel is peaking around the world and as many groups working in extreme environments are in need of regular medical care.
The work might support crews and casts on reality television shows, working with National Geographic expeditions, working for the CIA or the military, for NASA, for the oil and gas industry or for the foreign service.
“One impetus for us to do it here is Dr. Lowry is director for medical operations for polar medical operations at UTMB, ultimately on expeditions led by the National Science Foundation,” Pinkston said. That means she is responsible for hiring medical personnel for expeditions to Greenland and Antarctica, jobs that can last for six months or a year.
The basic concept is to provide a toolkit for medical practitioners operating in extreme environments and to teach them a different way of thinking, Lowry said.
“In regular medicine, we treat abnormal physiology or disease process in a normal environment,” Pinkston said. “In extreme medicine, we’re dealing with highly screened patients subject to abnormal physiology in extreme environments. In complex cases, we’re looking at people with pre-existing conditions and figuring out how we can keep them comfortable and safe in those environments.”
