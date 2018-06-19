League City officials are asking residents to take a survey to measure how well the city government is doing and also are inviting them to attend a town hall today to give feedback.
The survey asks for responses on how the city addresses issues and what the city's priorities should be. The results will help city officials develop plans, city officials said.
The online survey has nine questions related to growth, development, short-term and long-term goals, and it also includes a box for residents to write in their concerns.
The SurveyMonkey link is available on the city’s website.
The survey will be open through July 1, city officials said.
Getting feedback from residents was one of the specific action steps the city administrators are asking employees to carry out as part of the city’s new strategic action plan, and the survey is part of that process, officials said.
The town hall meeting today is meant to generate feedback from residents on the city's proposed strategic action plan, a document that blends the vision of the city council with specific action steps from the administrators.
A copy of the draft also is on the city's website, www.leaguecity.com
— Valerie Wells
