Santa Fe school board trustees, who parents at a meeting Monday called on to resign, don’t have any intention of doing so, Superintendent Leigh Wall, and trustees available to talk Tuesday, said.
At the school board’s regular meeting Monday night, parents and others demanded Wall and the trustees resign because of the district’s response to both a text message threat last month and the May 18 shooting at Santa Fe High School that left 10 people dead.
Parents and others said board members and Wall should step down from their leadership positions because of their lack of transparency during the two events, as well as their lack of dedication to security measures and student education.
“Step down and let someone come in with new ideas,” said Rosie Stone, whose son Chris was killed during the shooting, going on to question the security measures the board members have put in place since the summer.
The district has taken numerous steps meant to improve safety, including hiring more police officers and installing metal detectors on all campuses, since the shooting.
District officials have said the students accused of sending threatening text messages had been administratively punished, but didn’t provide details, citing strict student privacy laws.
The Galveston County District Attorney’s office declined to prosecute the students who sent and received the message, saying the act didn’t rise to the level of a crime.
Trustees, who didn’t directly address the parents’ demands on Monday, told The Daily News on Tuesday they were doing everything they’re legally allowed to do in regard to transparency and won’t step down.
“The calls for resignation, they’re completely ridiculous,” said Position 2 Trustee Patrick Kelly. “Nobody has acted unethically; we were all elected by the people, and there’s no reason for anyone to step down.”
“I have no intention to resign,” said Board President J.R. “Rusty” Norman, who has been on the board for 11 years and is running unopposed for re-election in November. “First and foremost, I still think I have a lot to offer to the district. I had intended to seek re-election before May 18, which has done nothing but strengthen my resolve to run again.”
The two other trustees up for reelection, Vice President John Rothermel and Secretary Sheryl Skufca, weren’t available for comment.
Wall, who wasn’t available for an interview, emailed a statement through Patti Hanssard, the district’s assistant superintendent for human resources and public relations.
“Dr. Wall, nor any of the Board members, plan to resign or step down from their positions,” Hanssard wrote.
“We continue to work together with our parents and community to build unity and restore the culture of trust by focusing on providing a positive learning environment for our students.”
Rothermel faces Jessica Hagewood, Donna Hayes and Clay Hertenberger in November. Skufca is running against Jody Davis, James Grassmuck and Tina Longcoy.
Eric Davenport, who isn’t up for re-election, declined to comment about the meeting.
“It’s going to be a long road,” he said.
A lack of response and communication is what has irked the parents who attended Monday’s meeting to complain, one parent said.
“They’re don’t respond to our concerns,” Jennifer Cooper, whose son attends the high school, said. “They don’t respond, and we want that to change.”
Kelly, the position 2 trustee, said he understood there was a disconnect between the board and a “select few” parents, but he’s not sure how to bridge that gap.
“I do feel a little frustrated that the people who are making the biggest complaints won’t listen to us,” he said. “I’ve tried to reach out and say things publicly, but I’ve been attacked. I’m trying to help out.
“I don’t work for the school, I work for the people, and I try to do everything I can. I can only speak for myself, and communication is key, but there are certain people who don’t want to hear what we have to say.”
