LEAGUE CITY
A law enforcement officer who rose to public awareness through his work against robbers targeting bank customers fired the shot Wednesday that killed a man who police say they were trying to arrest after he escaped custody, officials said.
Detective Shayne Yount shot and killed Royce Leon Sedotal Jr., 49, after he approached officers with what police called a folding utility knife, League City police announced Thursday, a day after the fatal shooting.
Yount is a 12-year veteran of the League City Police Department, said Matt Maggiolino, a spokesman for the department. He joined the department in 2003 and in 2010 joined the community impact unit, which investigates “juggings” along with other crimes, he said in a previous interview with The Daily News.
A jugging is a type of crime in which criminals watch bank and ATM customers, follow them and break into their cars, Yount said in a previous interview with The Daily News.
Sedotal was pronounced dead at the scene Wednesday at the home in the 300 block of Waco Avenue, police said.
Galveston County court records don’t list any recent charges against Sedotal. He had previously been charged with two counts of evading arrest, among other charges.
Police say they were seeking Sedotal because he escaped custody Tuesday night before officers could take him to jail after an assault disturbance call, Maggiolino said Thursday.
Officers couldn’t find Sedotal that night and were returning to his home the next day when the shooting occurred, Maggiolino said.
A woman at the home let police in and while officers were searching, they found Sedotal hiding in a closet, Maggiolino said.
As the Galveston County Sheriff’s Office investigates the shooting, Yount is on administrative leave, police said.
Wednesday’s shooting is the third in Galveston County in 2018 involving the League City Police Department.
A League City police officer in May shot and killed Roger Fortner, 49, when SWAT team members serving a warrant against his stepson entered his house after an investigation into reports of drugs being sold at the house.
Maggiolino fired the fatal shots at Fortner, police said.
The investigation into that shooting is ongoing.
Maggiolino has since been cleared to return to duty, officials have said.
In January, a police officer shot Alvaro Herrera, 18, after a robbery attempt in a CVS parking lot.
A Galveston County grand jury in June declined to take action against that officer, Stephen Massey.
The department said Herrera attempted to take officer Massey’s weapon during a struggle in a neighborhood near where the attempted robbery happened.
Wednesday’s shooting is the sixth fatal officer-involved shooting in two years in Galveston County.
