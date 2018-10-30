GALVESTON
A businessman’s hard-won plan to add gas pumps to a Broadway convenience store nearly came to a halt this month after the Galveston City Council planned to consider a resolution to revoke zoning changes because of lack of construction.
Expansion of the Shop-N-Drive near 54th Street and Broadway needed to begin by Oct. 26 according to the terms of a planned unit development council approved in April.
The city council had planned on Oct. 25 to consider revoking the zoning overlay, which allows property owner Trong Van Ha to add six pumps to his convenience store, citing construction hadn’t begun. But by Thursday, construction had begun since drafting the meeting’s agenda.
“This was on here because there was absolutely no signs of progress or improvements made on that property as of last Thursday,” Mayor Jim Yarbrough said Oct. 25. “Obviously, you go there today, you see pileups, you see sand.”
Ha has been planning expansion of the convenience store since 2014, according to city documents.
Major construction began as of Oct. 26, but he has been working on the preparing for the project since the April approval of his zoning overlay, Ha said.
Former city councilwoman Terrilyn Tarlton-Shannon promoted the project earlier this year and spoke both Thursday and Tuesday in favor of Ha’s planned project.
“Of all the projects that I’ve seen, he has stuck with it and jumped through every hoop that he possibly could,” Tarlton-Shannon said. “I appreciate when people go beyond what’s asked of him.”
To gain the zoning overlay necessary to allow his project, Ha agreed to several improvement requirements additional on his property, including trees and a wall, Tarlton-Shannon said.
These come from discussions about how the city should regulate beautification of Broadway.
Weather permitting, the construction should be completed by the end of this year, Tarlton-Shannon said.
In April, the city council required the project’s completion within 15 months.
