Rhonda Hart doesn’t make it back to Santa Fe much these days.
Sitting in her new apartment in Texas City, where she moved to give her and her son a fresh start, Hart reflected on the many ways in which her life has changed since her daughter, Kimberly Vaughan, was among the 10 people killed when a shooter opened fire at Santa Fe High School on May 18.
“This has overturned my world,” Hart said. “I cannot tell you the level of suck.”
POLITICALLY ACTIVE
While Hart has always been politically active, the phrase has taken on new meaning for her in recent months.
Hart made headlines when she criticized U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz during a campaign stop in Webster — a move she said was meant to blow off steam and frustration.
“I was just there to blow off steam,” Hart said. “He’s just accepted so much money from the NRA and there was stuff I wanted to get off my chest. I wasn’t expecting the backlash.”
Just a few days later, U.S. Rep. Beto O’Rourke mentioned her during his televised debate with Cruz ahead of the mid-term election.
Locally, Hart also caught the attention of some in Santa Fe, including a member of the district’s board of trustees, she said.
“We never saw eye to eye on politics,” she said.
After Hart’s appearance at Cruz’s rally, Trustee Patrick Kelly criticized her as advocating what he called a far-left agenda and then questioned her military service on Facebook, she said.
“That’s just not acceptable,” Hart said. “I joined two weeks after high school and was discharged in 2003.”
Hart tried to call several other members of the board and school officials, but they did not respond to her, she said.
Kelly did call and apologize to her privately, she said.
Santa Fe officials did not respond to a request for comment about the matter by deadline Friday.
But now Hart is advocating for Kelly to step down from the board, she said.
HER PLATFORM
Since about 2008, Hart has made a habit of calling and writing letters on behalf of political candidates she supports, she said.
But, for all of the added stature her voice carries now, she would happily trade it to have her daughter back, she said.
“I just don’t want other parents to have to go through what I did,” she said.
Dimitrios Pagourtzis, 17, a junior at the high school, was indicted on charges of capital murder of multiple persons and aggravated assault against a public servant in connection to the shooting.
Pagourtzis is accused of arming himself with his father’s Remington 870 shotgun and a .38-caliber revolver and committing one of the deadliest acts of school violence in the state’s history.
In Hart’s mind, all of it might have been preventable if the laws were different, she said.
“With proper background checks, safe storage and a proper red-flag law, this wouldn’t have happened,” she said. “I’m pro-gun, but anti-violence.”
But her advocacy makes her different from the parents of other victims, she said.
SANTA FE
After the May shooting, much of the Santa Fe community rallied around “Santa Fe Strong” banners and viewed recovery as something specific to the conservative Galveston County city, Hart said.
For Hart, driving past and seeing her daughter’s name on those banners conjured more painful memories, she said.
“It’s just hard being in that air, with all of those banners,” Hart said. “That’s their show of support, and that’s OK, but I don’t want to see those.”
Hart would rather see her daughter’s name on banners for her participation in drama, or something else, instead, she said.
“Every parent is in a different stage,” she said. “Some are focused on it as a city of Santa Fe issue. I think it is much broader than that. But I support Santa Fe, because I know they are all going through the same crap.”
While Hart took her son and left Santa Fe after the shooting, it’s still close to her heart and a place she spent many years living and working, she said.
THAT DAY
Hart was still clocked into her job as a bus driver for the school district when her daughter was shot. The teen was among the first people shot and killed in art class May 18, Hart said.
Hart, along with her daughter and son, first moved to Galveston County in 2009 and had been a bus driver for the district since about 2012, winning an award for her service in 2016, she said.
In the chaos after the first calls went out, Hart drove the bus around awaiting instructions and tried to figure out what was happening with her daughter, she said.
“Eventually, I got the bus parked and realized that Kim was in the art class and I sent her a text asking her if she was OK,” Hart said. “She never got that text.”
All day, Hart had a creeping sensation that Vaughan wasn’t OK, but didn’t get the official word until about 5:15 p.m., she said.
“On my way in to talk with the FBI, my heart went kerthunk,” she said. “I knew she was gone.”
