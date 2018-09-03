GALVESTON
Terry Regnier, who owns Island King PC in Galveston, arrived at his shop just in time Monday to save all of the items on the floor as water poured into the building, he said.
Monday was the third time in the five years his business in the 4900 block of Broadway has flooded, he said.
“We’re just hoping for no more rain,” Regnier said.
Bands of storm clouds from an upper-level disturbance dropped more than 10 inches of rain on some parts of the island Monday and caused headaches for residents and visitors trying to celebrate the last day of the holiday weekend.
Some residents took to the flooded streets various types of floating devices to pass the time while traffic backed up along Broadway during the early afternoon.
City officials closed Harborside Drive for much of the afternoon and redirected cruise terminal traffic and barricaded parts of downtown to prevent vehicle wakes from damaging buildings, said Marissa Barnett, spokeswoman for the city.
The Galveston Fire Department rescued about 40 people stranded in their cars or otherwise unable to get around, Barnett said.
The cruises leaving Galveston Monday were delayed about two hours because of the flooding, Port Director Rodger Rees said.
About 10.44 inches of rain fell at Jamaica Beach and about 7.28 inches fell near downtown Galveston, said Molly Merrifield, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in League City.
Island King PC flooded slightly worse during Hurricane Harvey in 2017, but by late afternoon Monday the water inside the store was about thigh-high, Regnier said.
“This is killing me,” Regnier said. “I told my wife already, we’ve got to find another building.”
Rain hit much of Galveston County, but the flooding was limited to the island and parts of Bolivar Peninsula, said Garret Foskit, the county’s emergency management coordinator.
More than 11 inches of rain fell at High Island, Merrifield said.
“There’s been localized flooding along Harborside Drive and downtown Galveston,” County Judge Mark Henry said. “But there’s no reported flooding off the island.”
While the rain didn’t cause flooding on the mainland like it did the island, several Labor Day events were moved inside. Friendswood’s ice cream social was among those, officials said.
Most places inland received between 1 inch and 3 inches of rain, Merrifield said. The weather service’s office in League City registered about 2.45 inches of rain, she said.
Weather officials late Monday extended a flash flood watch across the coastal region until noon today, Merrifield said.
Officials expected another round of isolated to heavy rain Monday night and into the morning hours, Merrifield said.
“It won’t be a repeat, but since the ground is already saturated, additional rainfall could lead to a problem,” Merrifield said.
Some isolated showers and storms could hit Galveston County later in the week, but they won’t be the organized patterns people saw over Labor Day weekend, Merrifield said.
