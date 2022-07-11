People watch a movie and take advantage of the air conditioning at The Salvation Army in Galveston on Monday, July 11, 2022, after the organization opened their dining room as a cooling center because of heat advisories.
Marissa Garza, back, and Viveanna Levya cool off at the splash pad in Wright Cuney Park in Galveston on Monday, July 11, 2022. The girls and their families from San Antonio are in town for a softball tournament.
Galveston County residents sought ways to beat the heat Monday as temperatures soared past 100 degrees in some areas, the state's electric grid manager called for conservation and The Salvation Army opened a cooling station on the island.
The National Weather Service on Monday issued a heat advisory for a huge swath of Texas stretching from Crockett in the north and Palacios in the south and warning of temperatures of 105 degrees or more northwest of Houston.
