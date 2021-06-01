The Galveston Beach Band, under the direction of Robert Gray, kicked off its summer series Tuesday with a mix of show tunes, big band and contemporary numbers at the Eugenia and George Sealy Pavilion in Galveston. Music fans filled the benches and brought their own chairs and blankets to enjoy the first concert after a break last year because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The concert series continues weekly at 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Aug. 3. A special Fourth of July performance is scheduled for Saturday, July 3.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.