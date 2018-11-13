CRYSTAL BEACH
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will convene an informational meeting about its proposed coastal barrier system on Dec. 15 at a school on Bolivar Peninsula.
The meeting is in addition to six other meetings the corps has planned in Texas coastal communities over the next two months, including one in Galveston on Dec. 12.
The corps revealed a $31 billion coastal barrier plan in October, recommending barriers to be built in Galveston, on Bolivar Peninsula and in other communities around Galveston Bay.
The corps added the meeting at the request of Bolivar Peninsula residents who are concerned about how a miles-long barrier might affect properties in the unincorporated part of the county.
The meeting will be from 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Dec. 15 at the Crenshaw School, 416 state Highway 87.
