Alyson Chapa has been hired as the new parent educator and prevention specialist for Galveston County at the Family Service Center.
Chapa will be responsible for educating parents and caregivers through the center's parenting initiative classes via its Incredible Years curricula, as well as conducting outreach activities to identify clients and build collaborative relationships with those in the community.
For information on parenting classes, call 409-762-8636.
— Angela Wilson
