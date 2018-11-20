An administrative law judge has sided with the Port of Galveston in a longstanding lawsuit several owners of cruise passenger parking lots filed against the public docks in 2014.
At issue is what the port charges owners of private parking lots to shuttle passengers to cruise-ship terminals.
Judge Clay Guthridge on Nov. 16 dismissed the complainants’ claims against the port with prejudice, leaving them 22 days to appeal the decision or ending the case in the port’s favor, said Anthony Brown, the attorney for the public docks.
In June of 2014, EZ Cruise Parking, Lighthouse Parking and Dolphin Parking made a federal case of the port’s decision to impose a 261 percent increase in the fee it charges them to shuttle customers to and from cruise-ship terminals, filing a lawsuit in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Texas in Galveston.
Three days earlier, the same group had filed a complaint with the Federal Maritime Commission, accusing the port of imposing excessive tariffs that weren’t reasonably related to the value of services rendered by the port.
The group also asserted the port violated the Shipping Act of 1984 by charging them a flat rate per parking space, while continuing to charge access fees for other commercial passenger vehicles using the terminals.
The maritime commission originally ruled in the port’s favor, but the case was appealed to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia, which sent it back to the commission to make more findings on certain aspects of the case.
Brett Kavanaugh, still a district court judge at the time, authored the ruling sending the case back to the commission.
“The Federal Maritime Commission accepted that the petitioners’ shuttle buses were treated differently than taxis and limos,” Kavanaugh wrote. “But the commission then strangely concluded that petitioners were not injured by being charged more. The commission’s conclusion is not sustainable.”
Kavanaugh is now on the U.S. Supreme Court, after a controversial nomination process ended in a 50-48 Senate confirmation vote.
The commission later referred the case to Guthridge, Brown said.
CRUISE CRASH
A Galveston County mariner is suing a casino boat operator, asserting the boat crashed into a buoy and injured him in April 2017.
Nikolaos Tzumas filed the lawsuit against Cruises to Nowhere LLC Nov. 12 in the Galveston County Court at Law No. 3, seeking between $500,000 and $1 million in damages.
Tzumas was working on the boat in April 2017 when the captain crashed it into a stationary buoy and Tzumas had to dive out of the way, according to the lawsuit.
Tzumas injured his neck, the lawsuit asserts.
The defendant has not yet responded to the lawsuit, court records show.
TRIALS
There are no trials this week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.