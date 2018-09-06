Van Patterson on Thursday was named the new vice president for administration at Galveston College.
He will begin his new role Sept. 17.
Patterson, of Longview, will succeed Gaynelle Hayes, who retired Aug. 31 after 50 years at the college. Patterson has been the director of the Longview University Center, a branch campus of the University of Texas at Tyler, since 2013. Before joining University of Texas at Tyler, Patterson served 17 years at Panola College in Carthage.
As vice president for administration at Galveston College, Patterson will provide leadership in the areas of public affairs, development, physical facilities, grounds, security, information technology and auxiliary services, including intercollegiate athletics, the college bookstore, campus housing and food services, officials said.
— Angela Wilson
