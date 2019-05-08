GALVESTON
When you bring up the weather app on a phone this week, many of the days show a thunderbolt.
But in Galveston, it’s difficult for one icon to represent an entire day of weather, said Wendy Morgan, owner of The Admiralty, 2221 Strand in the island’s downtown.
“All my plans have changed because the weather app is telling me there’s a 90 percent chance of rain,” Morgan said.
The way media communicates weather to potential tourists has a direct effect on businesses that rely on those visitors, especially if reports are hyped or predictions miss the mark — light morning showers reported as daylong deluges.
Weather certainly hasn’t slowed down Galveston tourism. Last year, the city saw 7.2 million visitors, 2.9 percent more than the 7 million visitors in 2017.
But weather reports can make a difference between a good sales day and a ho-hum day, merchants say.
During spring break, the weather in Galveston was decent for visiting downtown, but weather channels portrayed heavy, extended rains, she said.
“Our business was really very average for a spring break,” Morgan said.
Several Houston news stations didn’t respond to multiple requests for interviews about the weather’s effects on tourism.
On a spring weekend, business at Gaido’s Seafood Restaurant, 3828 Seawall Blvd., can take a 20 percent to 30 percent hit directly related reports of poor weather, President Nick Gaido said.
Coverage of other island conditions, such as sharks or bacteria in the water, also can affect tourism, Gaido said.
“They can go to the lake or they can go to wherever,” Gaido said. “They’ll just choose not to come down.”
But weather is the biggest deciding factor on whether day trippers travel to Galveston, he said. If it looks like it’ll be bad, they just won’t come, he said.
“Sometimes, minuscule storms that you can’t even really call a storm can be glorified and magnified,” Gaido said.
Media coverage can work both ways, said Dennis Byrd, owner of restaurant and bar The Spot, 3204 Seawall Blvd.
“We had some blue water rolling in and the media coverage of that was just tremendous,” Byrd said. “That results in more people eating at my restaurant and drinking in my bars.”
But too much positive coverage can cause other problems for businesses, he said.
“If you have positive media coverage in regard to favorable weather conditions, you’ve got to get on the phone and you’ve got to get more staff in,” Byrd said. “To the same extent, you don’t necessarily want to send staff home when you’ve got a negative media report.”
Island leaders spent the past few years pushing the message that island tourism has more to offer than the beaches, promoting museums, events and other arts and cultural attractions.
During spring break, when fog covered much of the beach, visitors found other things to do, said Mary Beth Bassett, Galveston Park Board of Trustees director of public relations.
The park board maintains island beaches and promotes tourism.
“There are definite correlations between the number of cars that park at the beach and the weather,” Bassett said. “Sometimes, the weather is bad in Houston and potential guests may assume that Galveston’s weather is the same, when sometimes it’s not.”
This usually applies to day visitors, rather than people who’ve booked for overnight, she said.
Rain or shine, Jason Reuter sells bait from Aunt Margie’s Bait and Seafood to professional fisherman, he said.
But bad weather drives away the tourists who visit the shop, 1811 61st St., Reuter said.
“When the weather man says it’s going to be all showers, I will take a hit,” Reuter said. “Then if it clears up, people have already made plans and they aren’t coming down.
Coverage about bad weather will come, but that means Galveston has to do better at giving people the real report, Gaido said.
“Weather is key,” Gaido said. “It’s the biggest marketing plan: Mother Nature.”
