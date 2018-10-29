GALVESTON
The Texas General Land Office hopes to complete the replacement of island public housing units demolished after being flooded during Hurricane Ike by December 2019, but that’s not a hard, fast deadline, a spokeswoman said.
Recent news reports suggesting the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development would withdraw $66 million in grant money allocated for the rebuilding if the project isn’t completed by the end of 2019 were incorrect, according to the land office.
There’s no such deadline, land office spokeswoman Brittany Eck said.
Galveston Housing Authority during a regular board meeting Monday announced all 97 units in a first phase of scattered-site housing are under construction.
Fifty-seven units already are occupied, according to the authority.
Another 287 units are yet to be replaced and no construction plans have been approved, but there is no deadline by which those units must be completed, Eck said.
The implication of a federal deadline was that if the scattered-site project, which was launched in 2012, dragged on much longer it might never happen, which would be welcome news for local opponents.
“There is no timeline requirement from HUD, but the GLO is working toward a goal of having all Hurricane Ike projects completed by the end of 2019,” Eck said. “Therefore, there is no way to essentially run the clock out.”
The Galveston Housing Authority in May submitted a document to the federal government outlining a proposal to finish the 287 units.
The housing authority’s plan has drawn objection from Austin-based housing advocates who helped the state draft the scattered-site plan.
Those advocates and some people needing public housing also disagree with an argument from local officials that the demand for subsidized housing in Galveston is too low to justify the construction of almost 300 more units.
“There’s a shortage of affordable housing everywhere and there’s a shortage of affordable housing in Galveston,” said Madison Sloan, director of disaster recovery and fair housing for the nonprofit Texas Appleseed.
She also criticized the housing authority’s submitted plan for construction of the remaining 287 units.
“It’s not a plan,” Sloan said. “It’s a list of options. I think the housing should already be built.”
The housing authority, like the land office, wants to complete the needed units as soon as possible, Executive Director Mona Purgason said.
“We’re waiting for guidance from HUD as to what the next steps are because it’s going to deviate from what’s in the original construction plan,” Purgason said.
Because there’s no completion deadline, the federal funding for Galveston public housing isn’t at risk if the project extends past 2019, Eck said.
Funds would be pulled if the units aren’t completed or if they’re in violation of fair housing standards laid out in a 2010 conciliation agreement between housing advocates and the state, she said.
“If the agreement was violated by failure to rebuild the remaining units, the advocates could potentially sue for breach of contract,” Eck said.
Housing advocates like Texas Appleseed raised concerns about building replacement units in areas that have historically had large minority populations, Sloan said.
“I think it’s a concern anywhere someone wants to build public housing,” Sloan said. “Yes, I think that’s still a concern in Galveston.”
The housing authority has had no indication from the federal government about when it will decide about the plan submitted in May, Purgason said.
While city officials recently argued there wasn’t enough demand to justify rebuilding all the lost housing, resident Letisha Gribble said that had not been her experience.
She moved into one of the completed scattered-site houses constructed this spring, she said.
“It’s been a huge blessing,” Gribble said.
Even before Hurricane Ike, she was living with relatives because as a single mother of two she couldn’t afford rent on her own, she said.
She’d been on the waiting list for public housing for years, she said.
“It’s impossible to have one income and make it on this island and raise kids,” Gribble said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.