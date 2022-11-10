GALVESTON
Testimony ended Thursday with string of witnesses detailing physical evidence prosecutors allege proves a 20-year-old Texas City man is guilty of capital murder.
Jeremiah Glenn is accused of a crime spree that began Oct. 2, 2019 with the theft of a vehicle containing the handgun and ammunition in Texas City and resulted in the shooting death of Curtis Lee, 45, at the Costa Mariposa Apartments in Texas City four days later.
Glenn is charged with shooting and killing Lee and stealing his car on Oct. 6, less than an hour after he stole a Honda Odyssey at a Food Rite grocery store about three miles from the apartment complex, police said.
He did so by threatening Yeisser Ramirez with a .357-caliber revolver that had been in a car stolen Oct. 2 in Texas City, prosecutors allege.
Ramirez testified Tuesday he was loading water into his mother’s Honda at the Food Rite store where she worked when Glenn approached and asked for a ride.
Ramirez said he couldn’t drive and Glenn pointed the revolver at his head and threatened to kill him if he didn’t surrender the car keys and his cell phone, which he did, he testified.
Officer Christopher Kelley, who led the crime scene investigation for the Texas City Police Department, Thursday explained photographs he took on the night of Lee’s death.
Assistant District Attorney Clayten Hearrell led Kelley through a slide show of his photographs as he explained to the jury the significance of evidence, including a dreadlock from Lee’s head and a container of ice cream and drinks he was carrying when he was gunned down.
The jury was then shown graphic images of Lee’s body, in which his face and hair were nearly indistinguishable from the pool of blood.
Former Texas City Police Department Petrina Gonzales testified she assisted Kelley in processing the scene and collecting evidence.
“I processed the Honda Odyssey that had been stolen and left at Costa Mariposa,” Gonzales said. “There was an open case of water and a water bottle in the cupholder, which we processed for fingerprints and were able to find some and send to the Department of Public Safety. Plastic water bottles are a great surface to recover fingerprints from.”
Sgt. Jeffery Dagle, of the Galveston Police Department, examined the fingerprints from the water bottle and compared them to those of Glenn, Ramirez and Andrea Ramirez, the owner of the vehicle, and entered the information into automated fingerprint identification system.
“The fingerprints on the water bottle were determined to be Glenn’s,” Dagle said.
Forensic scientist Richard Hopper of the Texas Department of Public Safety crime lab in Houston, examined the Odyssey’s steering wheel, gear shift, door handle and keys. He also examined clothing found at the scene of Lee’s death, the grip and trigger of the gun, Lee’s wallet and nail clippings from Lee. Buccal swabs of the Ramirezes were taken to exclude their DNA in the tests.
“Touch DNA from Glenn was found on the steering wheel of the Odyssey and on the grip of the gun,” Hopper said. “Ms. Ramirez profile was also found on the steering wheel, along with an unidentified man.”
Defense attorney Joel Bennett has argued the charges against Glenn stem from mistaken identity and focused on inconsistencies in witness statements to make that case.
The state rested its case Thursday and the jury is expected to begin deliberations Monday after two final defense witness.
The court will be closed Friday in observance of Veteran’s Day. Judge Susan Brown is presiding over the trial as Judge Jared Robinson is on military leave.
Glenn faces life in prison without the possibility of parole.
