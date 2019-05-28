GALVESTON
The city will host a public workshop Saturday to help residents prepare for hurricane season, which officially begins the same day.
The Saturday workshop will give residents the chance to ask questions, learn about how to evacuate during a storm and prepare for a hurricane, said Mark Morgan, the city’s emergency management officer.
“The Gulf Coast has a lot of new residents that aren’t familiar with hurricane season and what can happen,” Morgan said.
Everyone needs to have a heightened sense of awareness this time of year, he said.
The workshop is meant to provide resources for people before and after storms, Morgan said.
“For people to be able to pick up the pieces afterwards and get things back in order is a major undertaking in and of itself,” Morgan said. "The clean-up part is kind of dangerous.”
Representatives from local, state and federal agencies will be present to help people learn about insurance policies and other resources.
The workshop also is a time for people who won’t have transportation during a hurricane to sign up for state-provided transportation, Morgan said. People can call 211 and will be enrolled in an evacuation program.
The city likely will host another public workshop on hurricane readiness in conjunction with Jamaica Beach later this summer, Morgan said.
