Members of the Galveston County Criminal Defense Lawyers Association took turns reading the Declaration of Independence to an audience outside the Galveston County Justice Center on Tuesday.
The annual tradition began in Harris County in 2010 and has since spread to all 254 counties in Texas. The association continues this to commemorate the ideals of liberty upon which the United States was founded.
