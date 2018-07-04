Members of the Galveston County Criminal Defense Lawyers Association took turns reading the Declaration of Independence to an audience outside the Galveston County Justice Center on Tuesday.

The annual tradition began in Harris County in 2010 and has since spread to all 254 counties in Texas. The association continues this to commemorate the ideals of liberty upon which the United States was founded.

Kelsey Walling: 817-690-3093; 409-683-5235; kelsey.walling@galvnews.com 

Locations

Photojournalist

Kelsey joined The Daily News in 2017.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for Reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Log In Purchase a Subscription