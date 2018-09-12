GALVESTON
The proposal to build a new bridge between Galveston and Pelican islands is in doubt as city officials plan to announce today they cannot commit to a $50 million agreement to pay for part of the construction.
Officials on Wednesday said the city was unable to enter a funding agreement with the Texas Department of Transportation because of statutory limits on the amount of debt the city can commit to without putting the issue to a referendum.
The city would need months to make such a vote happen, if the council wanted to even discuss it, Mayor Jim Yarbrough said. The city had been given an October deadline to make a decision on the agreement, Yarbrough said.
“We have to have an election to create debt,” Yarbrough said. “We’re not in position legally to sign the agreement.”
Without an agreement by October, the transportation department likely would spend $45 million set aside for the Pelican Island Bridge on projects in other parts of the state, Yarbrough said.
A spokesman for the transportation department, however, said Wednesday no deadline had been set.
“While there is no specific deadline, we are wanting to resolve this as quickly as possible,” Danny Perez said. “We're doing everything we can to foster this project along.”
The multi-year process of planning for and designing a new bridge could be jeopardized without the agreement, Yarbrough said.
The current Pelican Island Bridge was completed in 1959, and has been deemed obsolete and in need of replacement. Since 2013, local governments have been trying in earnest to plan a new bridge.
The county has spent more than $1 million to prepare designs for the new bridge, and in November 2017, county voters approved an $80 million bond that included $5 million toward the cost of a new bridge.
County commissioners in May voted to move forward on a $91 million plan to build a 75-foot-high span bridge over the Galveston Ship Channel. That allowed the county and other entities to begin negotiating about who would pay costs not covered by state grants.
The city of Galveston, the county, Texas A&M University at Galveston and Galveston County Navigation District No. 1 were expected to talk about splitting those costs, but the talks have not gotten to that point.
The transportation department expected the city to become the bridge’s official sponsor and to sign a funding agreement committing $50 million or more, Yarbrough said.
That’s a problem because if the project somehow fell through, the city would be required to reimburse the state for work done up to that point, he said.
“They’re not looking to the navigation district; they’re not looking to the county; they’re looking to the city,” he said.
State grants for the project are from a fund meant for bridges that aren’t part of the state highway system. The state puts aside only a relatively small amount of money for such bridges, Yarbrough said.
The transportation department for more than a year has urged the city and county to reach an agreement or the funds would be used elsewhere.
Galveston County Judge Mark Henry on Wednesday said that aside from the $5 million in the bond, the county hadn't committed any money to the project.
Texas A&M officials thought the project was still moving forward as planned, a spokesman said Wednesday. The university had not officially committed any money to the project, spokesman Bill McClain said.
The navigation district had committed up to $10 million to demolish the current bridge, but none for construction of a new bridge, Chairman Dennis Byrd Sr. said.
If the current plan is scuttled, the city could spend the next three to four years developing a cheaper plan, Yarbrough said.
The city might then be able to seek transportation department funding again, although less than what is being offered now, he said.
“We’re going to design something that’s not as expensive,” he said. “This change of plans may have a silver lining.”
